A Regina city worker caused a major commotion after falling into a construction trench Monday afternoon.

The man was part of a crew working on a home's water line at the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Athol Street at around 3 p.m. CST when he slipped while climbing up a ladder.

The man fell back down into the hole and injured himself.

Fire crews arrived and went down into the hole with a spine board to lift the man out.

Fire department officials say workplace accidents like this one are rare.

It's believed the man broke his leg in the fall.