The City of Regina is creating a virtual exhibit to highlight Regina's Indigenous community as part of its Canada 150 celebrations.

The 150 Stories oral history project invites people to share everything from traditional knowledge to personal reflections.

Dana Turgeon from the City of Regina said the stories and submissions will be included in an exhibit online.

"We do want to focus on the role and the history in Regina and Canada of Indigenous peoples," said Turgeon. "And their life prior to and since colonization, and what that means to be an Indigenous Canadian and to live in Regina, and what they think the future might hold."

The city plans to use a grant from the Saskatchewan Council for Archives and Archivists to hire a student to collect stories, recorded oral histories and photographs.

The city is also interested in objects that can be photographed and added to a virtual timeline.

Turgeon said anyone who wants to participate should email 150stories@regina.ca.