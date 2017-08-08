Regina pavement is receiving something akin to a collagen injection.

The city is testing out a new way to preserve roads. It involves applying a product to the surface of roadways that will rejuvenate the flexibility lost as asphalt ages. It is also intended to seal the surface to prevent cracking and erosion.

The product being applied in the initial phase is an emulsion that is made up almost entirely of the "soft components" present in fresh asphalt.

The city's manager of research and innovation says the effect of the product on a roadway is akin to that of a collagen injection for the skin.

"As a comparison, these softer components are like collagen in our skin," said Les Malawski, the city's manager of research and innovation.

"As we age, the collagen level is going down. One therapy is to reinject this collagen back into the skin."

The road treatment is similar, he said, in that it penetrates the top layer of asphalt, rejuvenating it.

Preservation, not repair

As the process is about preservation — not repair — the roads selected are still in fairly good shape.

"This type of treatment only works when the road is still in fairly good condition and you have minor cracks," said Norman Kyle, the city's director of roadways and transportation.

"When you have an older payment that's very brittle and broken up, it's not going to be as effective and you're not going to get the same benefits as you will on a road like this."

The city is putting $350,000 toward the pilot project, which the city hopes will be offset by not having to repave roads as frequently.

Within the first couple of years, the city will be able to determine the effectiveness of the product, and whether more money should be devoted to it, Kyle said.

About 20 locations, covering 260,000 square metres, have been chosen for the pilot project.

The process takes abour four hours, meaning road closures should be brief, according to the city.

Operations could affect transit routes, so users are being encouraged to check with Regina Transit to stay informed about changes. Motorists can check the city's daily road report for traffic restrictions.