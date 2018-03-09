Regina just got seven hectares larger.

The city and the Rural Municipality of Sherwood signed an agreement Friday to bring seven hectares of land into the city's boundaries.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere called the agreement "symbolic and substantive."

"It's a small parcel of land, but it's symbolic of a much larger relationship," said Fougere.

The parcels of land are in the southwest end of the city and will form a natural extension of Harbour Landing. Dream Development has purchased the land with the intention of building more residential developments.

The RM is being compensated $1,450 for tax loss associated with the land.

Jeffrey Poissant, reeve of the RM of Sherwood, said the relationship between the two neighbours has improved. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

"The benefit to us is a very minor one. It's a small compensation for losing small parcels of land, but in the grand scheme of things the relationship is what we really value out of this," said the RM's reeve Jeffrey Poissant.

The city and the RM have had a strained relationship in the past, in part because of the RM's controversial Wascana Village project proposal. The proposal planned to put a large residential community right outside Regina city boundaries, where the city had its own plans for development.

"I'd say those days are behind us," said Fougere.

"We worked really hard both administratively and politically to move forward and see the big picture of joint growth, joint opportunities together."

Poissant echoed that sentiment.

"Unfortunately, yes, the relationship between the city and the RM did suffer in years previous. There was some issues there. The RM wanted things and the city wanted things and those things weren't the same," said Poissant.

"Nowadays, me and the mayor see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues and that helps quite a bit. I believe in the relationship that we've built."