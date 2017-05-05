The City of Regina has started its search for a qualified contractor to tear down the old Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field.

Tender documents posted by the city Thursday state the stadium will continue to host community events until its decommissioning in mid-July.

After that, memorabilia and other assets will be removed from the venue and put up for sale, according to the city.

The City of Regina says Taylor Field has been used as a sporting venue since 1918. (Courtesy City of Regina Archives)

Actual demolition will start in September, with the city-owned portion of the building to be taken down by December and the site restored to a usable condition by April 30, 2018.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders previously announced the seats and structure in both end zones are being donated to eight communities and organizations that applied to receive them.

Taylor Field, which seats approximately 33,000 fans, is being replaced by a new, $278-million Mosaic Stadium, located at Evraz Place.

The city says demolishing the stadium will free up 20 acres of land intended to be redeveloped into a mix of community and housing space as part of the Taylor Field Neighbourhood project.

The new Mosaic Stadium officially opens Canada Day.