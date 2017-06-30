The City of Regina is being asked to spend $1.3 million to upgrade the Brandt Centre in order for the facility to play host to the 100th anniversary Memorial Cup next year.

The total cost of renovating the 40-year-old building at Evraz Place is $4 million, according to a news release from Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

The association will pay $1.5 million, while the Memorial Cup Committee will contribute $1.23 million. The city is being asked to cover the remainder.

The renovations are required in order to ensure the facility meets the standards outlined by the Canadian Hockey League, according to the press release.

Renovations will include:

New arena board and glass.

Improvements to the lighting and sound system.

Upgrades to dressing rooms, team amenities, washrooms, and areas designated for on- and off-ice officials.

The association estimates the Memorial Cup will generate $11 million for the city.

It previously indicated city council will need to approve the funding request. ​