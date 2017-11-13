The City of Regina may be able to repair the historic glockenspiel for cheaper than once thought.

A new report headed to Thursday's community and protective services committee outlines a plan that could see the city restore the musical monument to the tune of up to $350,000 — that is, if councillors decide to ink the project into the 2018 spending plan.

Initially, the restoration and reinstallation of the glockenspiel was estimated to cost upwards of half a million dollars when it was discussed at city hall earlier this year.

However, a new report authored by Emmeline Hill, manager of community and cultural development, explained the city hired a Vancouver-based engineering firm to explore design options and search for cheaper alternatives when it came to materials.

The biggest changes the consultant pitched was to do away with the granite base, Hill writes.

A revised design of the glockenspiel made with a concrete base instead of a granite one. ( McGinn Engineering & Preservation/City of Regina)

City recommends against granite base

The design using the granite stone based was quoted to cost nearly $440,000, while a design with architectural concrete with bronze detailing was a little more than $350,000.

"Reclaimed Tyndall stone from the old College Avenue Campus was also explored as an option; however preliminary quotes indicate that preparation of the Tyndall stone for use will be even more costly than granite," according to the report, which recommends it be designed with a concrete base with wraparound seating.

The revised design also includes a three-sided clock as was featured in the initial monument, as well as the purchase of a new controller and clappers.

Volunteer bell polishers?

To further cut costs, the report suggests volunteers could step forward and polish the bells, eliminating the need to have them serviced.

"The Glockenspiel will be rebuilt using recycled and reused materials to the extent possible, including the original stand and bells, as well as using excess pavers that match those used in City Square Plaza," says the report.