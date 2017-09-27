The City of Regina and its deputy clerk have parted ways.

"Erna Hall is no longer employed at the City of Regina," head of human resources for the city J.P. Cullen said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, CBC uncovered the fact that Hall, who has worked at city hall for over two decades, held a fake master's degree in business administration from a diploma mill.

At the time, Cullen said he sympathized with the deputy clerk.

Hall told CBC she believed Almeda University was an accredited institution, although her MBA took less than a year to complete and cost about $1,500 U.S.

Hall said her job of deputy clerk did not require an MBA and said she obtained the position by working her way up.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere told officials to review city hall hiring practices after the findings were published.

The city would not confirm if Hall's departure was tied to her fake degree.

"As this is a personnel matter, the City cannot provide specific details," Cullen said.