Regina taxpayers could be paying the city an extra 4.18 per cent in property taxes this year, according to the proposed municipal budget released Thursday.

This means a homeowner with a house assessed at $300,000 would pay an extra $101.76 per year ($8.48 per month).

The increase includes a special one-per-cent dedicated tax increase for residential road renewal, as well as a 0.45-per-cent increase to fund the new stadium.

Also released was the proposed water and sewer budget, which contains a five-per-cent rate increase. That would translate into an increase of about $90.24 per year ($7.52 per month).

Among the big ticket items in the city budget are:

$84.5 million for police.

$43.9 million for capital spending.

$42.6 million for the fire department.

$9.3 million for snow clearing.

The budget may change depending on what city council decides to do with it. A special meeting to consider the budget is set for Feb. 13.

Last year, the municipal portion of taxes increased by 3.3 per cent, while utility rates went up by five per cent.

There hasn't been a zero-per-cent tax increase since 2009.