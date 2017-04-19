The NDP justice critic in Saskatchewan says circuit courts in four communities are being closed by the provincial government.

Nicole Sarauer says the court in Watrous is to be shuttered on Thursday, and two more in Carnduff and Southey are to be closed within the coming months.

Big River's court is to be shut down in November.

Sarauer is concerned that moving case files to larger centres could put added pressure on the system, especially since the Supreme Court has established timelines to avoid delays.

She says she's aware of three cases that have been thrown out in Saskatchewan so far because they have taken too long.

Sarauer plans to speak with Justice Minister Gordon Wyant next week to find out how many people will be affected and how much money will be saved by the closures.

"I'm concerned when we're talking about closing circuit court points and other so-called cost-saving measures ... in the justice system right now that it could compound quite quickly into a situation where charges — serious charges too — could be thrown out because of court delays," she said.