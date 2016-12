Flower gardens across Saskatchewan are under a blanket of white these days, but there's still some Christmas colour available to horticulture fans in Regina.

The Regina Floral Conservatory is holding its Christmas Wonders display until Jan. 16.

It's open most days between 1 and 4:30 p.m., but will be closed on New Year's Day.

The Regina Floral Conservatory is located at 1450B Fourth Ave.