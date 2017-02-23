The Roughriders offensive lineman Chris Best announced he is retiring from the CFL today.

The 33-year-old has played with the team for 10 years, playing 114 career regular-season games after making his Rider debut July 8, 2007.

Best has played in seven career playoff games and three Grey Cup games, winning in 2007 and 2013.

"Unfortunately my health is no longer at the point at that I can play football at a high level," said Best to reporters on Thursday.

Best said his health problems are with his hips. He was first diagnosed with a sports hernia in 2009.

"I've just been fighting and fighting," he said.

"My hips haven't been holding me back up until this year. I can't fight through it anymore."

Best was originally from Calgary, but has now made Regina his home with his wife, Emily, and their 3-year-old daughter, Libby. Best has been working as a mechanical engineer full-time in the off-season, and will be staying in Regina in his job after retirement from football.

He was originally drafted to the Riders in the first round, fourth overall in the 2005 CFL draft after playing four seasons at Duke University and transferring to the University of Waterloo for his master's degree in 2007.

"I want to thank the team and the fans because playing for Rider Nation has been an absolute dream," Best said.

"I'm extremely proud I've been a Roughrider for my whole career … it's been incredible to be here for 10 years. I look forward to the next chapter of my life here in Regina."