A brand of corn chips has been recalled due to contamination with mustard — which was not declared on the packaging, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Food retail outlets across the country have been told to remove all 110- and 200-gram bags of Jack 'n Jill brand Chippy Barbecue Flavored Corn Chips from shelves.

The chips have been sold in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Yukon and possibly other regions, CFIA says,

Some people are allergic to mustard.

The contamination was linked to APO Products, Corinthian Distributors, UNO Foods, and Wilby Commercial.

Consumers are asked to check their cupboards for the recalled snacks. Contaminated products should be thrown out or returned to the retail store where they were purchased.

The UPC codes for the recalled chips are 4800016101328 and 4800016101069.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with this recall.