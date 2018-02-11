A short documentary has been created to tell the story behind a public art installation in Regina that garnered attention last year for how it depicted a little-known piece of 1920s immigrant history.

Last August, the story about a Chinese restaurant owner who fought for the right to hire white women as waitresses was commemorated in an art installation. Yee Clun's story was told as part of a Canada 150 celebration launched by Concordia University in a series of four called the Lost Stories.

The art installation features three large photographs depicting his story. It is located in Art Park downtown, around the corner from Yee Clun's home and the headquarters of the Chinese Benevolent Association.

Short documentary films now available online depict the process from the artists' inception of the Lost Stories projects to unveiling the finished pieces. The other stories were: Leprosy on Sheldrake Island, the Kidnapping of Stó:lō Boys During the Fraser River Gold Rush and From the North to Ottawa's Southway Inn.

All four films will be screened May 28 at the Congress of Humanities and Social Sciences at University of Regina. The event is open to the public.

"The film tells the story of who made the art, why they made the decisions they did and also who Yee Clun was. It adds context to the piece of art - that the Saskatoon-based Xiao Han [the chosen artist] made and provides context to who she is, how she approached the story, who some of the community people were involved," said Kelly-Anne Riess, the filmmaker behind the documentary.

Yee Clun, a Regina restaurant owner who fought city council for the right to hire white women as waitresses for his restaurant in the 1920s.

In the three large photographs, Han plays the role of various characters important to Yee Clun's story.

"Kelly-Anne's film is really [as much] about Xiao as it is about Yee Clun because it talks about her artistic practice; this profession of being a performer in your own photography to be her speciality," said Ronald Rudin, who helped co-ordinate the Lost Stories projects.

"I think that's useful because we pass physical objects all the time that tell stories about the past and we sort of take them for granted. What we were hoping with for the project is that people wouldn't take them so much for granted when they sort of see what goes into it."

Yee Clun's restaurant, Exchange Cafe, on Rose Street. (Kelly-Anne Riess)

Community and cultural connection

Riess was chosen as the filmmaker for the Yee Clun project because of her connection with the local Chinese community.

Growing up in Regina, she felt she was welcomed into the Chinese community. She took lessons with the Chung Wah Kung Fu Martial Arts School, which was also the hub of the Chinese Cultural Association.

"We were invited to all kinds of dinners and we learned a little bit of Cantonese," she recalled.

She now lives in Alberta.

Riess enjoyed reconnecting with people from her past and the feeling a sense of community while working on the film.

"What I enjoyed about this one is that I got to meet people from my childhood that I hadn't seen in 15 or 20 years. It was almost a family reunion for myself," she said.

Crews record part of the Yee Clun documentary. (Kelly-Anne Riess)

Legacy educational piece

Rudin said that this summer, some university students will be developing educational material that will help high school students learn from these Lost Stories.

He wants students to think about why stories get lost: why some stories are told while others are not. He also wants to ask students what stories they would tell and how they would have told these stories in a public place.

"I think in the case of Yee Clun's story I imagine the Saskatchewan schools might be interested in picking up on it. It might be interesting for Saskatchewan, in particular, for teachers to tell that story, to use the film and the materials we're providing so that students can not only learn about that story but also think about how that story can be told in many different kinds of ways," he said.

The resources will be available on the Lost Stories website this fall.