RCMP in La Ronge, Sask., are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who police say tried to lure a child into a vehicle on Wednesday.

Police said a complaint came in around 4 p.m that a man approached a 10-year-old on Studer Street in La Ronge, a town 344 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, using threats to convince the child to get into a vehicle.

The child ran away and the man drove off.

RCMP say the man was driving an older model, light-blue Ford half-ton truck with an Alberta license plate. The truck had rust around the wheels and it's possible the passenger side window was broken and taped over with plastic.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, with dark hair and a short buzz cut, and dark eyes. The man is also heavily tattooed, with a tear drop tattoo near his left eye and a skull on his left arm.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black muscle shirt with black shorts, running shoes and sunglasses on his head.

RCMP say officers have increased patrols in the area at times when children are likely to be out in the community and are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the La Ronge RCMP detachment at (306) 425-6730.