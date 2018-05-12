Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

A 17-month-old girl has died after being hit by a truck that was backing up in a residential yard in Pelican Narrows, Sask., on Friday evening.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said it responded to the complaint at 5 p.m. CST. The child was taken to a local clinic, where she was pronounced dead.

Holistic workers from the Peter Ballantyne First Nation and Victim Services have been called in to help the families affected by the tragedy.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the incident. An RCMP collision reconstructionist, along with Pelican Narrows RCMP, continue to investigate.