An experimental chemical called W-18, identified as extremely dangerous, has surfaced in Saskatchewan where it has been linked to other worrisome street drugs associated with a number of fatal overdoses.

A warning from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan said health care providers should use "extreme vigilance and caution when treating cases of overdose in the province where Fentanyl and similar drugs are suspected."

The college cited information from a federal drug testing agency of Health Canada which confirmed that W-18 was detected in a counterfeit tablet of Oxycodone in the Kerrobert area, which is about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Chemical is 'potentially deadly'

W-18 is described as "a dangerous and potentially deadly synthetic research chemical" which may be also be harmful when simply handled.

"Physicians, particularly emergency room physicians, hospital staff and other emergency respondents should be aware of the potential for exposure to the substance when responding to an emergency situation," the college said in a media release.

Dr. Karen Shaw, registrar of the college, said informing physicians of the situation may help ensure that safeguards are in place to avoid a dangerous situation.

"We also wish to ensure that appropriate care continues to be provided to patients who find themselves in distress due to an overdose," Shaw said in the release.

The college noted that there is limited information about whether or not the use of naloxone in treating a W-18 overdose is effective. However, the college added that since W-18 is often combined with opioid drugs the use of naloxone as a counter-treatment is still recommended.