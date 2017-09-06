A 36-year-old man from Regina is facing child pornography charges after allegedly engaging in illegal online chats.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit charged the man with making written child pornography. The unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service, who investigate crimes involving the online abuse and exploitation of children.

Police said the investigation into the case began on June 24, 2017. The Saskatchewan ICE Unit became aware that a person from Regina was chatting and engaging online with other chat room participants.

The unknown user was identified on Sept. 5 and arrested.

Search warrants were executed at the accused's work and home, where many digital devices were seized for examination.

The man appeared in Saskatchewan provincial court in Regina at 9:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday.