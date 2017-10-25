It's not poker or blackjack, but you could say Lil Hoffart aced one of southern Saskatchewan's most competitive card games.

She cashed in on $170,000 during a year-long fundraising initiative called Chase the Ace out of Indian Head, Sask. The initiative was being held to raise money to restore the town's grand theatre.

"I was shocked," said Hoffart, who received the news by phone and responded with: "Are you kidding?"

The game, most often a fundraiser, is popular on Canada's east coast.

It consists of one full deck of face-down cards, spread out. Participants purchase one or more tickets for five dollars a piece.

Each week a name is drawn and the winner picks one card until the ace of spades is revealed. The person who picks that card is awarded the cash pot.

The Grand Theatre's roof was completed last week. (Indian Head Grand Theatre Community Arts Inc./Facebook)

On Tuesday, Hoffart's winning card was the last one left in the deck. The fundraiser had started nearly a year ago in November.

The scene

Initially a Pilot Butte woman's name was drawn as Tuesday night's winner. With only two cars remaining, it was a tense scene, according to theatre staff member Don Jewitt.

The woman's hands hovered from card to card in an anxious attempt to choose, Jewitt explained, noting the crowd filled the theatre with cheers of "Right!" and "Left!"

"She chose right, but she chose wrong," said Jewitt.

With one lonely card left on the table, Hoffart's name was drawn and the prize was all hers.

Renos

The remaining $283,000 after the prize payout will go toward much needed renovations for the Indian Head Grand Theatre.

The theatre's roof was re-finished last week, but there are plans in place for further renovations to the lobby area and upstairs apartment space.

Jewitt hopes to see the theatre in prime condition within the next few years.