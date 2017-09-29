Prosecutors have stayed charges against two Crown witnesses who testified in this past summer's trial of three men for the murder of Shawn Douglas.

Both Aiden Anaquod and a 19-year-old man who was a youth at the time of Douglas's 2014 murder testified in July against Joshua Wilson, Dennis Thompson and Johnathon Peepeetch, the three men ultimately convicted for killing Douglas.

Three men were convicted of killing Regina's Shawn Douglas in July. (Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services)

Anaquod and the 19-year-old man had initially been charged as well in connection with Douglas' death.

The staying of the charges, which the Ministry of Justice confirmed Friday, means prosecutors can reopen the case against them within one year but that step is rarely taken.

Witness' co-operation with investigation factored in

A spokesperson for the ministry said many factors are considered when deciding to stay charges. They include:

The accused's forthrightness and assistance with the investigation.

The significance of the testimony when seen after the fact.

The degree of involvement the accused played in the crime.

The specific circumstances of the crime.

The accused's personal history and situation.

"Neither individual in this case was promised anything in return for their co-operation and honesty, beyond the consideration of these things in their own proceedings," a spokesperson for the ministry said via email.

"Many crimes, especially those involving serious personal injury or death, have few independent witnesses and we must try to discourage the instigators by increasing the prospect of them being held properly accountable."

Wilson, Thompson and Peepeetch have all appealed their convictions.