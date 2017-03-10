A Saskatoon man is accused of being involved in an international child pornography ring.

Philip Chicoine, 27, was in court Friday, charged with making and distributing child pornography, two counts of child luring and other charges.

The charges stem back to an investigation earlier this year by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Police said child pornography was uploaded in February to a social media account believed to be operated by Chicoine.

A search of a home in March turned up evidence related to the investigation.

Officers allege Chicoine arranged access to video and facilitated live-streaming of child pornography in the Philippines and Romania.

They say he was aided by a number of female suspects in those countries. The women in Romania have been arrested and charged and authorities say the children involved are now safe.

The investigation is still underway in the Philippines.

Chicoine is also charged with accessing child pornography and eight counts of agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Chicoine will be back at Saskatoon's provincial court on Monday.