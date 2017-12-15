RCMP have laid charges against a Prince Albert man after another man was accidentally shot and killed while hunting.

A 22-year-old Prince Albert man is facing four charges in relation to the shooting, including one count of criminal negligence causing death.

He appeared in court in Nipawin Friday morning.

Jordan Darchuk, 23, was hunting near Weirdale, Sask. in September when he was accidentally shot and killed.

Another man, unknown to Darchuk, was hunting in the same area when the shooting occurred.

That man called police and stayed at the scene.