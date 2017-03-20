Four people are facing 60 charges after a standoff involving the SWAT team and crisis negotiators on Saturday night in Regina.
Police seized guns, drugs and stolen goods.
Officers converged on a garage on the 100 block of Dorothy Street on the west side of the city just before 10 at night.
Three men and a woman were arrested, and cocaine and crystal meth were seized.
So were two shotguns, two rifles, a handgun and large quantities of ammunition.
The charges include:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and cocaine).
- possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 (stereo equipment).
- possession of stolen property (shotgun and rifle).
- careless use of a firearm and ammunition.
- possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.
- unauthorized possession of a firearm.
- tampering with serial number of firearm.
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
Two were in court this morning. The other two will appear later.