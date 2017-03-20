Four people are facing 60 charges after a standoff involving the SWAT team and crisis negotiators on Saturday night in Regina.

Police seized guns, drugs and stolen goods.

Officers converged on a garage on the 100 block of Dorothy Street on the west side of the city just before 10 at night.

Three men and a woman were arrested, and cocaine and crystal meth were seized.

So were two shotguns, two rifles, a handgun and large quantities of ammunition.

The charges include:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and cocaine).

possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 (stereo equipment).

possession of stolen property (shotgun and rifle).

careless use of a firearm and ammunition.

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

unauthorized possession of a firearm.

tampering with serial number of firearm.

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Two were in court this morning. The other two will appear later.