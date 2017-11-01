A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with threats which were made outside the Senator Myles Venne School in the village of Air Ronge, just a few kilometres south of the town of La Ronge, on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. CST, RCMP received a call about a man making threats with a gun outside the school.

Officers were immediately dispatched and the school enacted safety procedures.

When RCMP arrived, they located a man in a home a few blocks away from the school.

He was taken into custody and a pellet gun was found in the home.

The man, a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, faces seven charges, including a charge of carrying a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

He will appear in provincial court on Thursday.

Air Ronge is approximately 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.