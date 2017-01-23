A man is facing a string of impaired driving charges after a crash that killed a 40-year-old woman near Southey, Sask., on Saturday.

Wade Michael Ganje, 34, of Weyburn, Sask., has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired operation over .08 causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and impaired operation over .08 causing bodily harm.

Police say Ganje's truck was travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it collided with a southbound car, killing the 40-year-old woman from Cupar, Sask., and injuring three others. The deceased woman was a passenger in the car.

The car's driver and two other passengers were transferred to Regina General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ganje, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was treated at the scene.

He has also been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop.

He is appearing at Regina Provincial Court today.