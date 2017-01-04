The majority of Regina homeowners likely won't experience much of a change in their property taxes this year — and many will actually be on the hook for a smaller bill.

Most properties in the city will experience a change of less than 10 per cent to their municipal taxes because of this year's property tax reassessment. And if you were to consider the city's current tax policies and budget, 70 per cent of homes would see a decrease in their bill.

On average, those who see a decrease will pay about $85 less per property. For those who pay more, the average increase will be about $75 per property, said city assessor Don Barr.

An increase in your property's assessed value doesn't automatically mean you'll pay more property tax, Barr said.

That's because reassessments are based on what Barr called "tax fairness": They don't change how much money the city brings in from tax; they shift how much money comes from which properties. In other words, your bill is based on how your property compares with others like yours.

Factors like location, renovations and the current real estate market are some of things considered when determining the market value.

Barr said the major reason so many residential properties will experience a decrease is because of the increase for multi-family properties, which have increased in value faster than residential homes.

Multi-family properties will see a tax increase of about 27 per cent, according to the city, again based on the current tax policy and budget.

The increase is based on what they charge for rent and vacancy rates, Barr said, adding the recent assessment is catching up with the market.

City council to vote on mill rate in February

How much you actually have to pay will be determined through the municipal budget process in February, when the city determines just how much money it needs to bring in through tax revenue. That will then influence the mill rates and tax policies.

Reassessment notices will be mailed out on Thursday. Tax notices are sent out in May.

There is a 60-day window for owners to appeal their assessment.

About five per cent of commercial properties about one per cent of residential properties appeal their assessments, according to Barr.

Property owners can head online to view their home's recent assessment history and tax estimates at Regina.ca/Assessment.

Municipal properties throughout the province are required to be reassessed every four years based on provincial legislation.