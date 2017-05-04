The Saskatchewan School Boards Association says some, but not all, of its concerns about impending changes to the province's education system have been addressed in Bill 63, which MLAs passed Thursday.

"We're certainly more comfortable with it than we were initially," said association president Shawn Davidson.

The Education Amendment Act, 2017, underwent changes under the Standing Committee on Human Services before its third and final reading in the Legislative Assembly Thursday.

The SSBA was particularly concerned about a proposal to take the definitions of school boards' duties and responsibilities out of the act itself and place them in regulations, which are passed by the government outside of the Legislative Assembly.

No change to how trustees elected

Saskatchewan Education Minister Don Morgan said he's willing to talk to school boards in the fall about a potential full review of the province's education act. (CBC)

The association was also worried that, under the new act, trustees would not be locally elected.

Education Minister Don Morgan acknowledged Thursday those sections of the amended act were tweaked after his ministry met with the Davidson.

The association has also called for a complete and collaborative review of the Education Act, with a new act being introduced next year.

But Morgan did not commit to that.

"I've asked him to come back some time next fall. We'll have a discussion on it," said Morgan.

"At this point right now our goal should be working through budget issues, working through getting some regulations in place that are workable."