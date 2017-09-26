Regina city council has changed its policy on where religious facilities can be built, allowing the Muslim community to establish a new mosque in an industrial area.

Council approved the change to allow religious facilities in Tuxedo Park at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan took the issue to council after its application to build a mosque in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood was rejected twice.

Its immediate plan is to retrofit an existing building in the industrial neighbourhood. In the long term, the group hopes to tear down the existing facility and build a new one.

Faisal Khan, the president of the Islamic association, said it was an important milestone.

"We feel that this is a great step that would help create a very positive image of the Muslim community in Regina," said Khan.

City council voted unanimously in favour of the change, adopting the recommendations of a city committee.

In its report, the committee said the financial cost of allowing religious institutions, which do not pay property tax, in Tuxedo Park would be negligible.

It said allowing greater flexibility in the locations will benefit all religious groups seeking new spaces, adding that industrial zones are attractive to religious groups due to access to parking, cost and accessibility.

At the recommendation of the committee, the change is limited to Tuxedo Park and does not apply to other industrial areas in the city.