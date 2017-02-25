Downhill skiers and snowboarders of all abilities hit the slopes of Mission Ridge Saturday as part of The SaskTel Challenge Cup.

This is the 11th year for the event, which is organized by the Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing (CADS) along with the Regina Ski Club to help raise funds for equipment for the CADS program.

More than ten teams of five people — four able-bodied, and one person with a disability — took part in the race.

Adaptive skiing

Ashley Nemeth, a snowboarder and a member of the Regina Alpine Adaptive Program, competed on Saturday.

The adaptive program allows her to still enjoy the sport she has loved since she was 11, even though she is blind.

"As I've gotten older, my vision has deteriorated to the point where I'm totally blind, I only see a little bit of light," said Nemeth.

"I really had to go at it a different way and I had to get a formal guide and have somebody guide me down the hill at all times, verbally or using audio cues."

Nemeth said working with a guide through the Regina Alpine Adaptive Program requires a lot of trust, as the guide helps her to get down the hill safely.

'People's perception of what blindness is, is not usually reality. We all live very vibrant, full lives.' - Ashley Nemeth, adaptive snowboarder

"They've all been so great and just make you feel comfortable that it's easy to trust that you're in good hands," she said.

Nemeth said it's empowering to be able to take part in the sport and not miss out on anything just because of her disability.

"I think there's just this perception that people with disabilities don't enjoy those types of adventurous sports, which isn't the case. So many people with varying disabilities love the adrenaline of sports just as much as anybody else," said Nemeth.

"People's perception of what blindness is, is not usually reality. We all live very vibrant, full lives."