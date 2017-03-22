Henoc Muamba says instilling strong values in kids today will turn them into strong adults tomorrow.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker was one of many football stars that spoke to hundreds of students at CFL Respect Week on Wednesday.

Along with reinforcing strong values, Muamba spoke to the children about respect and proper communication.

More than 600 students from various Regina schools were part of the festivities for the CFL's Respect Week. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

"Respect actually opens up a lot of doors because you build a good reputation for yourself," Muamba said on Tuesday.

​More than 600 students from schools across the city were on scene to meet and chat with the players, including Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman and Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

"The opportunity that we have as CFL players, to be able to kind of share on this platform is tremendous," Muamba said. "All the skills that we spoke on have been things that we've learned over our careers."

Muamba says the youthful audience was receptive to the talks, which were both entertaining and informative.

CFL Respect Week runs until March 26.