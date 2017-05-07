The Saskatchewan Roughriders' top pick in the 2017 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft says he was glad to hear his name called Sunday but says he still has eyes for the National Football League (NFL).

The Roughriders grabbed 22-year-old linebacker Cameron Judge, who has played four seasons for the UCLA Bruins.

But the jury's still out on whether Judge will actually be in camp come May 28 in Saskatoon.

Judge doesn't hide the fact that his goal is still to play in the NFL, saying he will attend a Houston Texans rookie camp next weekend.

"If things don't work out [in Houston], it's nice knowing I have somewhere to go," said Judge Sunday night. "If I don't make an [NFL] team I'm definitely coming up there to play and prepared to give it everything I got, be fully committed to this team."

Judge was passed over in the NFL draft last week.

"It was a pretty long weekend last weekend not hearing my name. It was definitely a relief this time around," said Judge Sunday night.

"I don't have too many expectations, I'm just going there, work hard like I do and just let it play out however it does."

Coach happy with pick

Riders head coach Chris Jones confirmed the team was actively trying to trade down with its first-round selection, but with no takers it grabbed 22-year-old Judge, who has played 47 collegiate games over four seasons with the UCLA Bruins.

"He's a guy that can come in and compete right away special teams-wise," said Saskatchewan Roughriders coach Chris Jones of Judge. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"He's a guy that can come in and compete right away special teams-wise," said Jones moments after making the pick.

"There's three different positions defensively he can play, but most importantly if we have an injury or whatever, he gives us a little more flexibility."

"Anybody that can broad jump 10-11 (10 to feet 11 inches) and runs 4.5 that plays linebacker in our league, regardless of nationality, has a chance to be succesful," added Jones.

Welcome to Riderville, Cameron!🍉



With the second-overall pick in the 2017 #CFLDraft, your Roughriders proudly select LB, @CameronJudge. pic.twitter.com/KLDkOCFrDj — @sskroughriders

After the Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened the draft by selecting defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie, the Riders jumped on Judge.

Originally from Montreal, Judge has picked up 46 defensive tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception with the Bruins, according to a Roughriders press release.

The Riders' second pick was offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek from the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Barring trades, the Roughriders have picks remaining in all but the third round of the eight-round draft.