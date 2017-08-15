New art in Moose Jaw's Crescent Park has grown from the trees that once stood there.

Christy Scheiger, with the Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery, said in the last five years, some of the trees in the park started to near the 100 year mark.

Although the trees didn't die, their limbs became dangerous to those passing by.

Scheiger said the City of Moose Jaw approached her, asking if they could start a partnership to bring in artists to carve and sculpt the trees into art.

"Everybody is totally enthralled and very excited about the project," Scheiger said.

A number of Saskatchewan artists have come forward to turn the natural wonders into a living art gallery. (Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery on Facebook)

The two year project is now its second year and a number of Canadian artists, including Jim Niedermayer and Karlie King, have come forward to turn the natural wonders into a living art gallery.

Scheiger said there will be more trees in the future that will need to be cut down, but the arborist leaves the bottom three metres alone so artists can envision their creations.

The public reaction has been strictly positive, according to Scheiger.

For the seniors complex across the street, watching the art come to life has been their entertainment, she said.

Many people walk through Crescent Park, which is also near the farmer's market.

For those wanting to check out the trees, you can visit the north side of the park.