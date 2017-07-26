An investigation is underway after a witness's video allegedly showing two members of the Meadow Lake, Sask., RCMP involved in a scuffle with a man was deleted.

Police were called to a residence in Meadow Lake for reports of an altercation early Friday morning. They found a woman outside of the residence with minor injuries.

Two of the officers were involved in a scuffle with a man inside the residence, which resulted in minor injury to the officers, an RCMP press release says. The officers did not require medical attention.

After the incident, it was revealed a witness had recorded the scuffle involving the police.

One of the RCMP officers then got into an altercation with the witness and seized the witness's phone, the release says.

It adds that it was later discovered the video was deleted while the phone was in possession of the RCMP.

A separate RCMP investigation will look into the alleged altercation involving the witness and the officer, and the deletion of the video. The RCMP has asked the provincial Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer in the matter.

The man allegedly involved in the first and second incidents was charged with assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer. He remains in custody and will appear in court in late August.