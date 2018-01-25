CBC Saskatchewan is your guide for everything you need to know about the Saskatchewan Party leadership race which comes to an end Saturday as the party names its new leader.

There are five candidates running for Premier Brad Wall's job — Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Gord Wyant.

CBC Saskatchewan's team will bring you live coverage from the party's convention on Saturday at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

Online: CBC Saskatchewan will bring you the latest details on the leadership race and what it means for the province at cbc.ca/sask.

In-person voting for Sask. Party members begins at noon CST. The program begins at 2:30 p.m. It will include candidate speeches, Premier Brad Wall's keynote address and the leadership results. CBC will be carrying portions of the program live online.

Facebook: CBC Saskatchewan will be carrying much of the program live on Facebook. Like CBC Saskatchewan's Facebook page and follow along Saturday as our team brings you live coverage from the convention.