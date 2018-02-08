Eight Olympic athletes with Saskatchewan connections are competing over the next two weeks for 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.
All times listed below are CST.
Regina snowboarder Mark McMorris will be competing in the Slopestyle and Big Air events.
Slopestyle Men's Qualifier — Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
Slopestyle Men's Final — Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.
Big Air Men's Qualifier — Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Big Air Men's Final — Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.
Kali Christ from Regina is competing in two long track speed skating events, including the 1500 metre and Team Pursuit.
Ladies' 1500 metre — Feb. 12 at 5:30 a.m.
Ladies' Team Pursuit quarter-finals — Feb. 19 at 4:00 a.m.
The final for the Ladies' Team Pursuit will be held Feb. 21 at 4:54 a.m.
Marsha Hudey from White City, Sask., will be competing in the 500 metre for speed skating. It will be broadcast Feb. 18 at 4:56 a.m.
Curler Ben Hebert is originally from Regina but currently lives in Chestermere, Alberta. He plays the Lead on the Men's Curling Team.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Italy — Feb. 13 at 5:05 p.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Great Britain — Feb. 14 at 4:05 a.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Norway vs. Canada — Feb. 14 at 10:05 p.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. South Korea — Feb. 16 at 4:05 a.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Sweden — Feb. 16 at 10:05 p.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Switzerland — Feb. 17 at 5:05 p.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — United States vs. Canada — Feb. 18 at 10:05 p.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Japan vs. Canada — Feb. 19 at 5:05 p.m.
Men's Curling Round Robin — Denmark vs. Canada — Feb. 20 at 10:05 p.m.
The Men's Curling Gold Medal Final will be held on Feb. 24 at 11:35 p.m.
Saskatoon resident Emily Clark is a member of the women's hockey team. Their first game will be against athletes representing Russia on Feb. 11 at 5:10 a.m.
Women's Hockey — Canada vs. Finland — Feb. 13 at 6:10 a.m.
Women's Hockey — United States vs. Canada — Feb. 14 at 8:10 p.m.
The Women's Hockey Gold Medal Final will be held Feb. 21 at 9:10 p.m.
Wakaw, Sask. resident Linden Vey will be playing with the men's hockey team. Their first game will be against Switzerland on Feb. 15 at 5:10 a.m.
Men's Hockey — Canada vs. Czech Republic — Feb. 16 at 8:10 p.m.
Men's Hockey — Canada vs. South Korea — Feb. 18 at 5:10 a.m.
The Men's Hockey Gold Final will be held Feb. 24 at 9:10 p.m.
Ben Coakwell will be competing in the four-man bobsleigh. He's originally from Moose Jaw but lives in Saskatoon
Four-Man — Run 1 and 2 of 4 — Feb. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Four-Man — Run 3 and 4 of 4 — Feb. 24 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Andi Naude was born in Regina before moving to B.C. as a toddler. She now lives in Penticton, B.C. She is competing in the Ladies' Mogul Freestyle Skiing competition.
Ladies' Moguls Qualification — Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Ladies' Moguls Qualification — Feb. 11 at 3:30 a.m.
Ladies' Moguls Finals — Feb. 11 at 5 a.m.