Eight Olympic athletes with Saskatchewan connections are competing over the next two weeks for 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

All times listed below are CST.

Regina snowboarder Mark McMorris will be competing in the Slopestyle and Big Air events.

Slopestyle Men's Qualifier — Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

Slopestyle Men's Final — Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Big Air Men's Qualifier — Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Big Air Men's Final — Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Saskatchewan-born Kali Christ competes in long track speed skating. (Canadian Olympic Team Official Website)

Kali Christ from Regina is competing in two long track speed skating events, including the 1500 metre and Team Pursuit.

Ladies' 1500 metre — Feb. 12 at 5:30 a.m.

Ladies' Team Pursuit quarter-finals — Feb. 19 at 4:00 a.m.

The final for the Ladies' Team Pursuit will be held Feb. 21 at 4:54 a.m.​

Saskatchewan's Marsha Hudey, seen training in 2017. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press)

Marsha Hudey from White City, Sask., will be competing in the 500 metre for speed skating. It will be broadcast Feb. 18 at 4:56 a.m.

From left to right: skip Kevin Koe, third Marc Kennedy, second Brent Laing and lead Ben Hebert hope to extend Canada's gold medal streak at February's Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press )

Curler Ben Hebert is originally from Regina but currently lives in Chestermere, Alberta. He plays the Lead on the Men's Curling Team.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Italy — Feb. 13 at 5:05 p.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Great Britain — Feb. 14 at 4:05 a.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Norway vs. Canada — Feb. 14 at 10:05 p.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. South Korea — Feb. 16 at 4:05 a.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Sweden — Feb. 16 at 10:05 p.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Canada vs. Switzerland — Feb. 17 at 5:05 p.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — United States vs. Canada — Feb. 18 at 10:05 p.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Japan vs. Canada — Feb. 19 at 5:05 p.m.

Men's Curling Round Robin — Denmark vs. Canada — Feb. 20 at 10:05 p.m.

The Men's Curling Gold Medal Final will be held on Feb. 24 at 11:35 p.m.

Hockey player Emily Clark was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Canadian Olympic Team Official Website)

Saskatoon resident Emily Clark is a member of the women's hockey team. Their first game will be against athletes representing Russia on Feb. 11 at 5:10 a.m.

Women's Hockey — Canada vs. Finland — Feb. 13 at 6:10 a.m.

Women's Hockey — United States vs. Canada — Feb. 14 at 8:10 p.m.

The Women's Hockey Gold Medal Final will be held Feb. 21 at 9:10 p.m.

Linden Vey enters the Winter Olympics as one of the KHL's leading point-scorers. (Grigory Dukor/Reuters)

Wakaw, Sask. resident Linden Vey will be playing with the men's hockey team. Their first game will be against Switzerland on Feb. 15 at 5:10 a.m.

Men's Hockey — Canada vs. Czech Republic — Feb. 16 at 8:10 p.m.

Men's Hockey — Canada vs. South Korea — Feb. 18 at 5:10 a.m.

The Men's Hockey Gold Final will be held Feb. 24 at 9:10 p.m.

Driver Justin Kripps with Alexander Kopacz, Derek Plug and brakeman Ben Coakwell compete in the four-man bobsleigh World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Mike Groll/The Associated Press)

Ben Coakwell will be competing in the four-man bobsleigh. He's originally from Moose Jaw but lives in Saskatoon

Four-Man — Run 1 and 2 of 4 — Feb. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Four-Man — Run 3 and 4 of 4 — Feb. 24 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Andi Naude, shown in this February 2017 file photo, is the top-ranked Canadian women's mogulist heading into the Olympic Winter Games. (File/Getty Images)

Andi Naude was born in Regina before moving to B.C. as a toddler. She now lives in Penticton, B.C. She is competing in the Ladies' Mogul Freestyle Skiing competition.

Ladies' Moguls Qualification — Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Ladies' Moguls Qualification — Feb. 11 at 3:30 a.m.

Ladies' Moguls Finals — Feb. 11 at 5 a.m.