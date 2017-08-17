CBC Saskatchewan News August 16, 2017
Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 11:00 PM CT
Local and breaking news from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Regina
Partly Cloudy
20°C
Saskatoon
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Prince Albert
Mainly Clear
9°C
Moose Jaw
13°C
Yorkton
Clear
14°C
Latest Saskatchewan News Headlines
- Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
- Bill Boyd asks conflict of interest commissioner to investigate Chinese business involvements
- Kinoosao, Sask., evacuated as wildfire burns in northern Manitoba
- Truck driver looking for 911 caller who saved his life after wasp sting on Highway 1
- Man and woman reported missing, found dead by Broadview RCMP
Top News Headlines
- Conservative leader's free speech pledge wouldn't apply in U of T nationalist rally case
- Toronto and Durham police accused of conspiring to cover up off-duty officer's alleged beating of teen
- In confounding interview, Bannon says white nationalists 'are a collection of clowns'
- Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
- Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
Most Viewed
- Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
- Sask. tax changes hurting women, poor: CUPE
- Marking 50 years since the Shell Lake murders, Canada's worst random mass killing
- Truck driver looking for 911 caller who saved his life after wasp sting on Highway 1
- Bill Boyd promoting immigration scheme that would benefit company he's involved in
- Man and woman reported missing, found dead by Broadview RCMP
- Riders' new quarterback arrives in Saskatchewan
- Bill Boyd asks conflict of interest commissioner to investigate Chinese business involvements
- Kinoosao, Sask., evacuated as wildfire burns in northern Manitoba
Don't Miss
-
Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
-
Bill Boyd asks conflict of interest commissioner to investigate Chinese business involvements
-
Kinoosao, Sask., evacuated as wildfire burns in northern Manitoba
-
Truck driver looking for 911 caller who saved his life after wasp sting on Highway 1
-
Man and woman reported missing, found dead by Broadview RCMP
-
Sask. tax changes hurting women, poor: CUPE
-
Health fair aims to detect diabetes among North Central residents
-
Riders' new quarterback arrives in Saskatchewan
-
Calgary police seek more help in quadruple murder investigation
-
CBC Investigates
Bill Boyd promoting immigration scheme that would benefit company he's involved in
-
Indigenous veterans president blames 'snowflakes' for move to oust him
-
Trent Wotherspoon announces run for Sask. NDP leadership
-
Moose Jaw mom shares the tears and triumphs of raising a baby with Down syndrome
-
Sask. business leaders watching NAFTA talks closely
-
Residents of Cut Knife, Sask., worry about fate of local pharmacy