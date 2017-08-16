CBC Saskatchewan News August 15, 2017

Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 11:00 PM CT

CBC Saskatchewan News August 15, 201710:01

Local and breaking news from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina at 11 pm

Stay Connected with CBC News



Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Buffalo Narrows

Regina

Clear

12°C

Saskatoon

Clear

10°C

Prince Albert

Mainly Clear

12°C

Moose Jaw

11°C

Yorkton

Clear

14°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss