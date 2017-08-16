CBC Saskatchewan News August 15, 2017
Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 11:00 PM CT
Local and breaking news from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Regina
Clear
12°C
Saskatoon
Clear
10°C
Prince Albert
Mainly Clear
12°C
Moose Jaw
11°C
Yorkton
Clear
14°C
- At surreal news conference, Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
- Confederate plaque on Montreal Hudson's Bay store removed
- 'I'm a flawed man': embattled Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt quits UCP caucus
- 'It still fits': Diamond ring missing since 2004 turns up on garden carrot
- 'Leading the pack': Stuntwoman SJ Harris mourned after fatal Deadpool 2 crash
- Marking 50 years since the Shell Lake murders, Canada's worst random mass killing
- Bill Boyd announces retirement as MLA for Kindersley
- New diverging diamond interchange coming to Regina Bypass project
- Regina Cat Rescue asks for help as capacity reached
- Regina company designs grain elevator home as ode to Saskatchewan
- Sask. RCMP to expand dashcams province wide, again
- Tina Beaudry-Mellor announces Sask. Party leadership bid
- Regina woman receives double lung transplant after 2-year wait
- Escaped inmate from Regina correctional centre not a risk to public safety: RCMP
SHELL LAKE MURDERS
