CBC Saskatchewan News August 14, 2017

Air Date: Aug 14, 2017 11:00 PM CT

CBC Saskatchewan News August 14, 201710:00

Local and breaking news from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina at 11 pm

Stay Connected with CBC News



Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Lloydminster

Regina

Partly Cloudy

15°C

Saskatoon

Mostly Cloudy

16°C

Prince Albert

Light Rainshower

15°C

Moose Jaw

14°C

Yorkton

Cloudy

18°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss