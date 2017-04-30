The winners are in and CBC Saskatchewan is honoured to be one of the recipients of the latest news industry awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association handed out its Prairie region awards on Saturday night.

CBC Saskatchewan was named the winner of the Adrienne Clarkson Award — a radio prize recognizing news coverage exploring the issue of diversity.

That prize went to Blue Sky's Aug. 26 show examining perceptions of race in the aftermath of the Colton Boushie shooting.

Listen to that broadcast here.

CBC Saskatchewan's digital team was awarded the Digital Media Award for a small-to-medium market for its 2016 provincial election night coverage.

The prizes were handed out in a ceremony in Calgary Saturday night.