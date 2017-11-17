In their latest look at politics in Saskatchewan, CBC's Political Panel looks at this week in Saskatchewan politics, which saw former Harper government MP Rob Clarke throw his hat in the race to become the next premier of the province.

Clarke, former MP for the Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River constituency and a member of Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, is a late entrant into the race for leadership of the Sask. Party, which also includes four MLAs and a former government employee.

CBC's legislative reporter, Stefani Langenegger, and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk also discussed the province's promised Sixties Scoop apology, and an ask for monetary compensation by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Premier Brad Wall has been adamant there will be no provincial compensation to go along with an apology for survivors of the Sixties Scoop, during which thousands of Indigenous children across Canada were removed from their homes and placed with non-Indigenous families.

Back in August, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said he was hopeful there would be some type of compensation.

Earlier this week, Cameron said Saskatchewan should pay out about $200 million to $400 million to Sixties Scoop survivors.

The federal government has already earmarked $750 million in compensation, plus an extra $50 million for reconciliation initiatives.