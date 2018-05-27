Skip to Main Content
CBC Sask. associate producer wins national award

Rachel Zelniker, an associate producer for CBC Saskatchewan, has won a national award for one of her radio stories.

Rachel Zelniker won the award for her radio piece about an all-female Indigenous drum group

Rachel Zelniker won the the National RTDNA Adrienne Clarkson award for diversity for her radio piece on the Thom Collegiate Drummers on Saturday night.

CBC Saskatcewan associate producer Rachel Zelniker has been awarded the National RTDNA Adrienne Clarkson award for diversity for her radio piece about an all-female drumming group at Regina's Thom Collegiate.

Zelniker shares the story of a group of students going against a cultural norm. It looks at how the group's members are finding purpose and community through drumming and being part of an all-female group, as drumming was traditionally done by men.

The radio documentary originally aired on CBC Saskatchewan's Afternoon Edition​ on April 3, 2017.

Zelniker recieved the award on Saturday night in Toronto.

All-female drumming group inspires confidence and pride amongst Regina students 4:29
