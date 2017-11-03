In its latest look at politics in Saskatchewan, CBC's Political Panel took on remarks made by the premier this week that drew criticism.

Premier Brad Wall was criticised this week after he repeatedly mentioned allegations of sexual assault made by a young woman who had worked with the Saskatchewan NDP. Critics said he was attempting to deflect questions from the Opposition about the ongoing Global Transportation Hub scandal.

Wall raised allegations made by Rylee Schuhmacher in response to questions from interim Opposition leader Nicole Sarauer on the GTH.

Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC's legislative reporter, Stefani Langenegger, discussed the premier's remarks, his subsequent apology and other events this week in politics.