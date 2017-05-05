More than six weeks after the March 22 provincial budget, the fallout and backlash to cuts continues.

CBC's legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk once again join CBC Radio's The Morning Edition to discuss Saskatchewan politics of the last week.

​The Saskatchewan Party said it would not privatize the province's Crown corporations — and they're not, because the definition of privatization now means a corporation that's 49 per cent private is still publicly owned.

Basic funeral services were cut, meaning those who cannot afford them will not get them.

Saskatchewan is the first province in Canada to deny these services.