CBC's political panel discusses MLA salaries and a controversial volleyball recruit

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are back once again to discuss the latest in Saskatchewan politics.

MLA salaries rose 3.5% in April after they were cut during the 2017 budget

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discussed the latest debate over MLA salaries, and a controversial university decision to recruit a volleyball player who would later be convicted of sexual assault. (CBC)

CBC's Political Panel is back once again to discuss the latest in Saskatchewan politics.

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the latest week in Saskatchewan politics. 10:27

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss MLA salaries which are the subject of debate this week.

The province cut MLA salaries by 3.5 per cent after the 2017 provincial budget. That cut expired March 31 and salaries have been raised back to the pre-cut levels.

Also part of the discussion is Minister of Advanced Education Tina Beaudry-Mellor's response to a decision by a former university coach to recruit a volleyball player who was facing sexual assault charges.

