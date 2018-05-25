CBC's political panel discusses MLA salaries and a controversial volleyball recruit

CBC's Political Panel is back once again to discuss the latest in Saskatchewan politics.

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss MLA salaries which are the subject of debate this week.

The province cut MLA salaries by 3.5 per cent after the 2017 provincial budget. That cut expired March 31 and salaries have been raised back to the pre-cut levels.

Also part of the discussion is Minister of Advanced Education Tina Beaudry-Mellor's response to a decision by a former university coach to recruit a volleyball player who was facing sexual assault charges.