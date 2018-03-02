The CBC Political Panel is back, as Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the politics of the week.

Up for discussion this week is the provincial sales tax, civil service cuts and the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change agreement.

Saskatchewan would have been guaranteed $62 million over five years if it signed on to the agreement. However, the provincial government was opposed to the idea of a carbon tax.

Listen to the audio above for the Political Panel's take on the province's stance.