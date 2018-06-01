CBC's Poltical Panel talks pipeline, tariffs

It has been a big week for politics in Saskatchewan, Canada and abroad. Here to discuss the week in politics are Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk.

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss Saskatchewan politics, U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum and the wrap up of the spring session. 8:26

"I hope it works," Scott Moe said when news came down about the $4.5-billion deal between the Liberals and Kinder Morgan.

Chris Dekker, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership described the U.S. administration citing 'national security' as reason for tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum as 'disappointing and ludicrous.' (Norm Betts/Bloomberg)

Tariffs 'disappointing and ludicrous'

On Friday, tariffs went into effect for Canadian steel and aluminum exports to the U.S.

The Trump administration had cited national security in announcing the tariffs, but it's really more of a pressure tactic when it comes to NAFTA, according to Chris Dekker.

Dekker, the president of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, spoke to CBC Radio's The Morning Edition about the uncertainty he said the tariffs create in Canada.

"The fact that the president and the Trump administration were invoking a very obscure and very old loophole quite frankly, regarding national security to target our steel and aluminum was frankly quite disappointing and ludicrous," Dekker said.

Dekker said while Saskatchewan doesn't export to the U.S. as much as Ontario or Quebec, the province's economy is heavily reliant on exports south.

He said Canada's upcoming dollar-for-dollar tariffs on U.S. imports into Canada, worth $16.6 billion, were a tough but necessary measure.

"The U.S. market is huge for us. So any tariffs or counter tariffs that impact our relationship and our trading relationship with the U.S. is very concerning."

Saskatchewan exported $60 million worth of iron and another $30 million of aluminum to the U.S. in 2017. Line pipe accounted for another $211 million, Dekker said.