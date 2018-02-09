Scott Moe had tougher questions than a premier is accustomed to dealing with at this week's "bear pit" session, hosted by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association.

CBC's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discussed the session, which was Moe's first as premier after a decade of Brad Wall.

Mandryk described SUMA delegates as "antsy" when it came to the topic of the provincial budget, which has been delayed to April 10.

Last year's provincial budget saw the province cut grants-in-lieu from SaskPower and SaskEnergy. The program had those Crown corporations pay flat rate grants to municipalities instead of property taxes.

The change forced municipalities to suddenly rework their budgets to account for the funding shortfalls.