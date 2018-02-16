The waves made by the acquittal of Gerald Stanley, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie, continue to ripple across Canada — and people far and wide are weighing in.

Premier Scott Moe said he has heard the "deep disappointment" expressed with the verdict and that the province has "difficult discussions" ahead on racism, rural crime and the justice system.

CBC Saskatchewan's Adam Hunter joined Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to discuss the case and the effect it has had on the province and beyond.