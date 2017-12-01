In its latest look at the last week in provincial politics, CBC's Political Panel discusses the mid-year provincial budget update.

When it was announced in March, the province had set aside a $300 million contingency fund to compensate for any potential shortfalls.

Those shortfalls happened and now the entire $300 million has been drained. More than half of the fund, $165 million, had been used during the first quarter.

The province had hoped to save $250 million with a 3.5 per cent compensation cut for public sector employees. Unions politely declined and now that rollback is off the table for the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the government would continue to seek out savings in other years, including the initial aim of $250 million.

CBC's legislative reporter, Stefani Langenegger and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss what this latest development means for the provincial government.