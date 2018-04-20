Skip to Main Content
CBC's Political Panel discusses Scott Moe, Bill Boyd and the NDP trade war out west

CBC's Political Panel discusses the week of April 20 in Saskatchewan politics.

Premier Scott Moe has been a strong backer of punishing B.C. for its pipeline opposition

In its latest look at the last week in provincial politics, CBC's Political Panel discusses Premier Scott Moe's stance on the Alberta NDP's trade war over the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.

CBC Political Panel April 20 11:12

CBC's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk also discuss Premier Moe's prior knowledge of Bill Boyd's now-infamous environmental regulation violations.

Bill Boyd, a former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister, received a hefty fine of $35,000 to two charges laid in 2017.

One involved illegally cultivating about six acres of protected grasslands and the other involved building irrigation infrastructure into a river without obtaining the proper licensing permits.

With files from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition

