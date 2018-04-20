CBC's Political Panel discusses Scott Moe, Bill Boyd and the NDP trade war out west

In its latest look at the last week in provincial politics, CBC's Political Panel discusses Premier Scott Moe's stance on the Alberta NDP's trade war over the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.

CBC Political Panel April 20 11:12

CBC's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk also discuss Premier Moe's prior knowledge of Bill Boyd's now-infamous environmental regulation violations.

Bill Boyd, a former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister, received a hefty fine of $35,000 to two charges laid in 2017.

One involved illegally cultivating about six acres of protected grasslands and the other involved building irrigation infrastructure into a river without obtaining the proper licensing permits.